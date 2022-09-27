Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within the sector, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 1.88% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.06% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 3.41% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and ETR make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 7.17% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 38.91% year-to-date, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, is down 0.67% year-to-date. KDP makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
Sector
% Change Energy
+1.2%
Technology & Communications
-0.1%
Materials
-0.2%
Services
-0.4%
Healthcare
-0.6%
Industrial
-0.8%
Financial
-1.0%
Consumer Products
-1.1%
Utilities
-2.0%
