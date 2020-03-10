Markets
NEE

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 3.1% on the day, and down 4.83% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.33% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 3.67% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and ES make up approximately 16.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 10.42% on a year-to-date basis. Kimberly-Clark Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.29% year-to-date, and Clorox Co is up 9.98% year-to-date. Combined, KMB and CLX make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Industrial +1.4%
Financial +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Services +0.7%
Materials +0.2%
Healthcare -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Utilities -2.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEE ES XLU KMB CLX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular