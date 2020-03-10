Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 3.1% on the day, and down 4.83% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.33% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 3.67% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and ES make up approximately 16.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 10.42% on a year-to-date basis. Kimberly-Clark Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.29% year-to-date, and Clorox Co is up 9.98% year-to-date. Combined, KMB and CLX make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Industrial +1.4% Financial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.7% Materials +0.2% Healthcare -0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Utilities -2.3%

