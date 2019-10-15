Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 22.29% year-to-date. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is up 13.44% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 25.10% year-to-date. Combined, NI and LNT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.39% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company , meanwhile, is up 29.74% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 30.66% year-to-date. Combined, PG and CAG make up approximately 14.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.7% Healthcare +1.5% Financial +1.2% Industrial +1.2% Services +1.0% Materials +1.0% Energy +0.9% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities -0.3%

