Markets
NI

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 22.29% year-to-date. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is up 13.44% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 25.10% year-to-date. Combined, NI and LNT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.39% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company , meanwhile, is up 29.74% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 30.66% year-to-date. Combined, PG and CAG make up approximately 14.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.7%
Healthcare +1.5%
Financial +1.2%
Industrial +1.2%
Services +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Energy +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NI LNT XLU PG CAG

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular