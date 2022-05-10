Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 0.25% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 0.21% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 5.21% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ETR make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.6% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.79% on a year-to-date basis. Altria Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.64% year-to-date, and Newell Brands Inc is up 6.41% year-to-date. MO makes up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.8% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Energy +0.3% Materials 0.0% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.4% Utilities -1.1%

