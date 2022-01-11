Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 3.51% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 4.92% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp, is down 4.33% year-to-date. Combined, ES and EXC make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.60% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is up 3.75% year-to-date, and Altria Group Inc is up 4.24% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and MO make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.1%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Services +0.9%
Healthcare +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Financial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -1.3%

