Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 14.10% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.11% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 7.77% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and CMS make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.9%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 13.58% on a year-to-date basis. General Mills Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.73% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 13.20% year-to-date. Combined, GIS and CLX make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.7% Services +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.4% Financial +2.3% Industrial +2.3% Materials +1.8% Healthcare +1.1% Consumer Products +0.9% Utilities +0.2%

