Tuesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 12.23% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 10.89% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 16.62% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ED make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.12% on a year-to-date basis. McCormick & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.79% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 16.41% year-to-date. Combined, MKC and CLX make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.5%
Technology & Communications +3.1%
Materials +2.0%
Healthcare +1.7%
Financial +1.7%
Industrial +1.7%
Services +1.6%
Consumer Products +1.0%
Utilities +0.7%

