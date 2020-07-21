Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.1%. Within the sector, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 20.10% year-to-date. eBay Inc., meanwhile, is up 57.68% year-to-date, and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is up 14.83% year-to-date. MXIM makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.9% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 5.87% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.02% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 9.32% year-to-date. Combined, FE and PEG make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +6.3% Financial +1.8% Consumer Products +1.7% Services +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Materials +1.1% Utilities +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.1%

