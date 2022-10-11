Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 31.58% year-to-date. KLA Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.95% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc, is down 24.08% year-to-date. Combined, KLAC and SNPS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.1% and 7.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 30.16% on a year-to-date basis. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 30.68% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and LVS make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +1.2%
Healthcare +1.2%
Utilities +1.0%
Financial +0.7%
Energy +0.6%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

