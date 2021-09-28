Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.9% and 6.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.9% on the day, and up 16.52% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 54.82% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 18.78% year-to-date. AMAT makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Among large Services stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and up 11.34% on a year-to-date basis. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.91% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc is up 4.62% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Utilities
|-1.2%
|Financial
|-1.3%
|Services
|-1.7%
|Healthcare
|-1.7%
|Industrial
|-1.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.5%
