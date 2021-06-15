Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 9.95% year-to-date. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is down 13.46% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 4.16% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 8.27% on a year-to-date basis. ViacomCBS Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.42% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 27.91% year-to-date. Combined, VIAC and TSCO make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.6%

