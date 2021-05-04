Markets
IPGP

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.2% and 7.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 4.92% year-to-date. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.13% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 28.03% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and ENPH make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 9.33% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.41% year-to-date, and Kroger Co is up 13.02% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and KR make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.0%
Financial +0.5%
Industrial 0.0%
Energy -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Utilities -0.5%
Healthcare -0.8%
Services -1.1%
Technology & Communications -2.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPGP ENPH XLK CCL KR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular