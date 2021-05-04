Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.2% and 7.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 4.92% year-to-date. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.13% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 28.03% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and ENPH make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 9.33% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.41% year-to-date, and Kroger Co is up 13.02% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and KR make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.0% Financial +0.5% Industrial 0.0% Energy -0.1% Consumer Products -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Healthcare -0.8% Services -1.1% Technology & Communications -2.0%

