Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) and Teledyne Technologies Inc (Symbol: TDY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 1.32% year-to-date. Leidos Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.92% year-to-date, and Teledyne Technologies Inc, is down 2.70% year-to-date. LDOS makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 4.06% on a year-to-date basis. Discovery Inc - Series C, meanwhile, is up 66.09% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc is up 74.16% year-to-date. Combined, DISCK and DISCA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Energy +1.2% Financial +0.5% Consumer Products -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.3% Services -0.4% Healthcare -0.4% Technology & Communications -1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.