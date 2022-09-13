Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 3.5% loss. Within the sector, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.9% and 7.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 4.0% on the day, and down 22.72% year-to-date. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.87% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 45.59% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and AMD make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 3.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.5% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 3.4% in midday trading, and down 22.06% on a year-to-date basis. Meta Platforms Inc, meanwhile, is down 53.51% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp, is down 34.15% year-to-date. LEN makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.2% Utilities -1.7% Consumer Products -2.6% Industrial -2.6% Healthcare -2.8% Financial -2.8% Materials -2.9% Services -3.3% Technology & Communications -3.5%

