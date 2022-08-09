Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.7% and 7.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 16.64% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is down 37.13% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc., is down 43.42% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and TER make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 21.46% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.22% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 47.93% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and BBWI make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.9% Utilities +1.1% Financial +0.4% Materials -0.6% Consumer Products -0.8% Healthcare -0.8% Industrial -0.8% Services -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.8%

