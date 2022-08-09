Markets
AMAT

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.7% and 7.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 16.64% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is down 37.13% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc., is down 43.42% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and TER make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 21.46% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.22% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 47.93% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and BBWI make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.9%
Utilities +1.1%
Financial +0.4%
Materials -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Healthcare -0.8%
Industrial -0.8%
Services -1.3%
Technology & Communications -1.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMAT TER XLK WBD BBWI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular