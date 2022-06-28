Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.9% and 7.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 25.15% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 66.08% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc. is up 4.11% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.6% in midday trading, and down 30.56% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 45.43% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 61.80% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.8%
Utilities +0.3%
Financial -0.1%
Materials -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Industrial -1.1%
Healthcare -1.6%
Services -1.8%
Technology & Communications -2.1%

Most Popular