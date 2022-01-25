Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

BNK Invest
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 11.88% year-to-date. Paycom Software Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.41% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 22.67% year-to-date. Combined, PAYC and MPWR make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 12.45% on a year-to-date basis. Kroger Co, meanwhile, is up 0.41% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc, is down 38.20% year-to-date. NFLX makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.5%
Financial -0.0%
Utilities -0.2%
Materials -0.8%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Healthcare -1.0%
Services -1.1%
Industrial -1.1%
Technology & Communications -2.1%

