Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within the sector, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.0% and 6.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 30.35% year-to-date. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.15% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc is up 108.19% year-to-date. Combined, ADBE and FTNT make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) and Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 17.53% on a year-to-date basis. MSCI Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.88% year-to-date, and Intuit Inc is up 67.52% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.3%
Materials -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Energy -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%
Healthcare -0.8%
Industrial -1.1%
Technology & Communications -1.4%

