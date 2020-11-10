Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within the sector, Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 30.19% year-to-date. Xilinx, Inc., meanwhile, is up 26.16% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc is up 43.45% year-to-date. Combined, XLNX and PAYC make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.39% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.02% year-to-date, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is up 43.39% year-to-date. Combined, BIO and TMO make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.6% Consumer Products +1.5% Materials +1.1% Services +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Financial +0.7% Energy +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications -1.4%

