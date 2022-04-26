Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within the sector, Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) and Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.7% on the day, and down 18.60% year-to-date. Paycom Software Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.87% year-to-date, and Tyler Technologies, Inc., is down 29.96% year-to-date. Combined, PAYC and TYL make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.8% and 8.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 5.48% on a year-to-date basis. Universal Health Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 3.26% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 38.37% year-to-date. Combined, UHS and CRL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.2% Utilities -0.4% Materials -1.2% Financial -1.6% Consumer Products -1.8% Industrial -2.0% Services -2.1% Healthcare -2.2% Technology & Communications -2.3%

