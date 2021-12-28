Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 35.77% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.09% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc. is up 89.38% year-to-date. EPAM makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 25.19% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 43.65% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc is up 129.13% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and MRNA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Materials +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Financial +0.2% Energy +0.1% Healthcare -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.