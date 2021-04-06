Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Financial

Markets
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 6.36% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 62.25% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 34.60% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and KLAC make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 18.18% on a year-to-date basis. CBRE Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.13% year-to-date, and Broadridge Financial Solutions is up 2.29% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.2%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Healthcare +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Utilities +0.2%
Industrial +0.1%
Energy +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%

