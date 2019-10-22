Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Financial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) and Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 32.26% year-to-date. Cadence Design Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 46.16% year-to-date, and Fiserv Inc is up 36.59% year-to-date. Combined, CDNS and FISV make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (Symbol: HIG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 21.76% on a year-to-date basis. Travelers Companies Inc , meanwhile, is up 11.89% year-to-date, and Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is up 31.79% year-to-date. Combined, TRV and HIG make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.8%
Healthcare +1.0%
Services +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Utilities +0.6%
Materials +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%

