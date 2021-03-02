Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.7% and 4.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 2.68% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.95% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 21.10% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and KLAC make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 30.38% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.67% year-to-date, and NOV Inc is up 10.09% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and NOV make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.2% Energy -0.3% Technology & Communications -1.1%

