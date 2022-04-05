Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 8.50% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 58.39% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 9.49% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and MPWR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.75% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.94% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co., is down 22.70% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.4% Materials -0.2% Industrial -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Services -0.7% Energy -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.