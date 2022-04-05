Markets
EPAM

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 8.50% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 58.39% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 9.49% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and MPWR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.75% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.94% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co., is down 22.70% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.1%
Healthcare +0.6%
Financial +0.4%
Materials -0.2%
Industrial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Services -0.7%
Energy -0.7%
Technology & Communications -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EPAM MPWR XLK TPR F

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular