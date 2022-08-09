Tuesday Sector Laggards: Specialty Retail, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, specialty retail shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 1STDIBS.com, off about 18.6% and shares of Signet Jewelers down about 13% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 5.6% as a group, led down by Bed Bath & Beyond, trading lower by about 18.6% and Wayfair, trading lower by about 16.6%.

