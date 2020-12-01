Tuesday Sector Laggards: Specialty Retail, Food Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, specialty retail shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Overstock.com, down about 6.6% and shares of Signet Jewelers down about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are food shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by McCormick, trading lower by about 50% and AquaBounty Technologies, trading lower by about 5.3%.

