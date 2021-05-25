Tuesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Safe Bulkers, off about 10.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers off about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Oasis Petroleum, trading lower by about 4.8% and Borr Drilling, trading lower by about 4.7%.

