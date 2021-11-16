Tuesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Consumer Services

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Euroseas, down about 21.8% and shares of Navios Maritime Partners off about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Riskified, trading lower by about 22.9% and The Beachbody Company, trading lower by about 19.3%.

