Tuesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, off about 7.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 7.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Turning Point Brands, trading lower by about 16.9% and Philip Morris International, trading lower by about 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.