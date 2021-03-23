Tuesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, off about 16.2% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 12.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by Frequency Therapeutics, trading lower by about 75.6% and Anixa Biosciences, trading lower by about 29%.

