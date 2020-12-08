Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.4% and 5.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 69.15% year-to-date. Lennar Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.53% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc., is down 7.84% year-to-date. AZO makes up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 0.62% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is down 13.13% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 14.12% year-to-date. Combined, NI and CNP make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.1%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Services -0.6%

