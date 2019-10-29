Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 22.85% year-to-date. Tiffany & Co., meanwhile, is up 59.53% year-to-date, and Kroger Co , is down 8.40% year-to-date. Combined, TIF and KR make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.5% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 35.63% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.05% year-to-date, and Tripadvisor Inc, is down 26.93% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.9% Healthcare +1.4% Consumer Products +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Utilities -0.1% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3%

