Markets
TIF

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 22.85% year-to-date. Tiffany & Co., meanwhile, is up 59.53% year-to-date, and Kroger Co , is down 8.40% year-to-date. Combined, TIF and KR make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.5% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 35.63% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.05% year-to-date, and Tripadvisor Inc, is down 26.93% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.9%
Healthcare +1.4%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Industrial +0.3%
Utilities -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIF KR IYC IPGP TRIP

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular