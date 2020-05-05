Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Within the sector, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.1% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 11.53% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 72.53% year-to-date, and Sysco Corp, is down 39.14% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and SYY make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 15.5% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and down 15.52% on a year-to-date basis. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 39.23% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., is down 35.15% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and MLM make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.8% Technology & Communications +2.8% Utilities +1.7% Industrial +1.4% Energy +1.3% Financial +1.2% Consumer Products +1.1% Materials +1.0% Services +0.5%

