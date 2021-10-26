Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) and PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 18.28% year-to-date. Facebook Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.28% year-to-date, and PulteGroup Inc is up 12.31% year-to-date. PHM makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.2% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.46% on a year-to-date basis. Lockheed Martin Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.76% year-to-date, and Corning Inc is up 3.21% year-to-date. LMT makes up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.7%
Energy +0.7%
Materials +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Healthcare 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Services -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%

