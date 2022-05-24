Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.0% loss. Within the sector, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.9% and 9.8%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.9% on the day, and down 31.57% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 41.97% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 53.49% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and CZR make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.9% and 7.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 14.37% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 35.85% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc, is down 13.81% year-to-date. AAL makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Energy -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Healthcare -1.1% Financial -1.2% Materials -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.7% Industrial -1.8% Services -3.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.