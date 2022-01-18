Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 6.29% year-to-date. The Gap Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.98% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp, is down 11.97% year-to-date. Combined, GPS and LEN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 5.88% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.39% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc, is down 24.02% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and ALGN make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.6% Utilities -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Industrial -1.4% Financial -1.5% Materials -1.5% Healthcare -1.6% Technology & Communications -1.6% Services -2.1%

