Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.8% and 6.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.8% on the day, and down 27.28% year-to-date. Walmart Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.11% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 57.21% year-to-date. Combined, WMT and CCL make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 15.86% on a year-to-date basis. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is down 45.63% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation, is down 26.40% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and SCHW make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.9%
Healthcare +0.8%
Industrial -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Materials -0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.8%
Financial -0.9%
Energy -0.9%
Services -2.3%

