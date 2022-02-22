Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, showing a 2.9% loss. Within that group, Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.5% and 8.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 3.4% on the day, and down 14.26% year-to-date. Home Depot Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.34% year-to-date, and Best Buy Inc, is down 11.67% year-to-date. Combined, HD and BBY make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.7% in midday trading, and up 19.30% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is up 20.31% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 17.25% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and DVN make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Financial -1.1% Consumer Products -1.6% Industrial -1.6% Materials -1.6% Technology & Communications -1.8% Energy -2.8% Services -2.9%

