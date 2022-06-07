Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 24.74% year-to-date. Target Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.62% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc, is down 28.05% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and EXPE make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.69% on a year-to-date basis. Whirlpool Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.27% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 21.76% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Healthcare +0.7% Industrial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.4%

