In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SPI Energy, down about 8.5% and shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Yellow, trading lower by about 9.2% and Ryder System, trading lower by about 6.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Trucking Stocks

