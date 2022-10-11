In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sunpower, down about 8.7% and shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing down about 5.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are manufacturing shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by VIEW, trading lower by about 6.2% and Calamp, trading lower by about 6.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Manufacturing Stocks

