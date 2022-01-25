In trading on Tuesday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, down about 9.2% and shares of FTC Solar down about 8.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are defense shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, trading lower by about 17.9% and Elbit Systems, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Defense Stocks

