Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, rubber & plastics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tupperware Brands, down about 44.8% and shares of Advansix down about 9.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are defense shares, down on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led down by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 19.1% and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading lower by about 3.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

