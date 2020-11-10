Tuesday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Precious Metals

In trading on Tuesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Carnival, down about 10.8% and shares of Dennys off about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Buenaventura Mining, trading lower by about 7.4% and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, trading lower by about 5.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.