Tuesday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Caesars Entertainment, off about 38.8% and shares of Bloomin Brands down about 27.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Triumph Group, trading lower by about 18.3% and Boeing, trading lower by about 14.2%.

