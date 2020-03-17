Markets
CZR

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, restaurants & eateries shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Caesars Entertainment, off about 38.8% and shares of Bloomin Brands down about 27.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Triumph Group, trading lower by about 18.3% and Boeing, trading lower by about 14.2%.

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Aerospace & Defense Stocks
VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Restaurants & Eateries, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CZR BLMN TGI BA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular