In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, off about 8.3% and shares of VOC Energy Trust down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by SilverBow Resources, trading lower by about 11.6% and NextDecade, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

