Tuesday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Drugs

In trading on Tuesday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, off about 5.7% and shares of Network-1 Technologies down about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Mirum Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 20.7% and Recro Pharma, trading lower by about 17.5%.

