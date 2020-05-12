Tuesday Sector Laggards: REITs, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, reits shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, off about 10.4% and shares of National Storage Affiliates down about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Diana Shipping, trading lower by about 9.6% and Golden Ocean Group, trading lower by about 8.4%.

