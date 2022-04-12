Markets
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, Waste Management Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alset Ehome International, down about 25.2% and shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Strategy Fund down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are waste management shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Sharps Compliance, trading lower by about 4.4% and Quest Resource Holding, trading lower by about 3.1%.

