In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alset Ehome International, down about 25.2% and shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Strategy Fund down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are waste management shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Sharps Compliance, trading lower by about 4.4% and Quest Resource Holding, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Real Estate, Waste Management Stocks

